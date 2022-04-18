informa
Attacks/Breaches
article

76% of Organizations Worldwide Expect to Suffer a Cyberattack This Year

Study shows that more than 35% have suffered seven or more successful attacks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 18, 2022

Ransomware, phishing/social engineering, denial of service (DoS) attacks, and the business fallout of a data breach rank as the top concerns of global organizations, a new study shows.

The newly published Cyber Risk Index, a study by Trend Micro and the Ponemon Institute, shows that more than three-quarters of global organizations expect to suffer a cyberattack in the next 12 months — 25% of which say an attack is "very likely."

More than 80% of the 3,400 CISO and IT professionals and managers surveyed say their organizations were hit with one or more successful cyberattack in the past 12 months, and 35% suffered seven or more attacks, according to the report, which covers the second half of 2021.

