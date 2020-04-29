Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

4/29/2020
02:00 PM
Uri Rivner
Uri Rivner
Commentary
Connect Directly
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail vvv
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

7 Fraud Predictions in the Wake of the Coronavirus

It's theme and variations in the fraud world, and fraudsters love -- and thrive -- during chaos and confusion

An unprecedented global virus outbreak is just what the cyberfraudster ordered. Confusion, chaos, and abrupt changes in digital user behavior can help the sharp-minded cybercriminal exploit the current crisis to prey on unsuspecting victims. 

So, what should we expect in the coming weeks and months? Here are our seven biggest predictions.

1. Stimulus Fraud 
American taxpayers who fall under the stimulus income threshold but have not filed their taxes for 2018-2019 won't get a direct deposit unless they file a return. This will trigger a race between taxpayers trying to file returns, and criminals who will beat them to it and provide a bank account that they control for stealing stimulus deposits. Fraudsters will also try to obtain past tax filings from the tax authorities or online accounting services so they can be used as a baseline for fraudulent returns with altered bank account details, Fraudsters will also attempt to impersonate small businesses to apply for stimulus loans using similar methods.

2. Corona Tracker Rogue Apps
Cyber space is teeming with coronavirus scams. Some fraudsters will try to get passwords to email accounts and other sites; others will try to get ransomware onto the user's mobile or PC. The most dangerous scams, though, will be those that manage to trick users into downloading rogue apps. They'll look like the real McCoy, promising tools like alerting you when a coronavirus carrier is in your immediate vicinity or providing CDC-approved virus contagion maps. But in reality, they're after your mobile banking app and mobile e-commerce purchases.

3. It's Mule Time
Account Takeover (ATO) fraud typically requires cashing out the victim's account through a mule – a collaborator with a bank account in the victim's country. Mule recruitment was at an all-time high in 2008-2009 following the big recession, when people eagerly replied to any work-from-home offer, often not realizing it was coming from a crime ring. With the latest jobs report showing that there could be more Americans unemployed right now than at any time in US history, mule recruitment should be even easier – and will fuel the dark economy.

4. Fraudulent Credit Card Accounts to Surge
With many people experiencing a drop in income, those who can get their hands on new credit lines are expected to do so – but the only way open for them is through their credit card website. This means an overall increase in online credit card applications. Fraudsters are likely to try to leverage the trend, hiding in the general noise and reduced ability to investigate suspect cases. It will take some time to recognize the steepness in losses because the criminals will first have to get their hands on the physical cards, then use them online. To complicate that, there will also be an increase in credit defaults, which are hard to distinguish from fraudulent account openings.

5. Online Loan Application Fraud
Lenders are tightening their credit controls to make sure the applicant still has an income. To offset the drop in new acquisitions, they may relax some fraud controls, letting more people in, including more fraudsters. In any case, account openings for online loans are a lucrative target: They require little setup beyond acquiring a list of stolen identity records and some other precautions around device and email analysis. Once the money is handed out, it's easy to grab it and run. 

6. Social Engineering… From 'Your Bank' 
"Hey, we're your bank, and wanted to reach out! The branch is closed, so we're the friendly helpdesk. We've noticed some issues in your account, and would like to help you sort it out. Can you please install this utility to help us run some tests remotely?" You know the rest of this story.

7. Deep Social Engineering Hits US
The Brits call it Authorized Push Payments. The Dutch are seeing it as their top emerging trend. But the US has yet to see this clever voice scam that tricks unsuspecting users into logging into their online bank account and simply moving all their money to a new, safe bank account, opened due to a fraud incident. These scams are extremely effective and defeat all controls such as authentication, device, and location analysis. The only remedy is to look at cognitive traits such as signs of hesitation, duress, and being guided.

There's a narrow window of opportunity in which online fraud warfare will become even more one-sided than in normal times. Knowing what to expect from online fraudsters is the first step toward stopping them.

Related Content:

A listing of free products and services compiled for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help meet the challenges of COVID-19. 

Uri Rivner, Co-Founder and Head of Cyber Strategy at BioCatch is recognized globally as an industry expert on cybercrime and advanced threats. He is a regular speaker in the leading security and cyber conferences, and writes a cyber-security blog read by thousands of ... View Full Bio
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Top 10 Cyber Incident Response Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer,  4/27/2020
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 4/29/2020
What's Your Cybersecurity Architecture Integration Business Plan?
Eric Parizo, Senior Analyst, Ovum,  4/28/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
The concept of application security is well known, but application security testing and remediation processes remain unbalanced. Most organizations are confident in their approach to AppSec, although others seem to have no approach at all. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-12277
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-29
GitLab 10.8 through 12.9 has a vulnerability that allows someone to mirror a repository even if the feature is not activated.
CVE-2020-12461
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-29
PHP-Fusion 9.03.50 allows SQL Injection because maincore.php has an insufficient protection mechanism. An attacker can develop a crafted payload that can be inserted into the sort_order GET parameter on the members.php members search page. This parameter allows for control over anything after the OR...
CVE-2020-12462
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-29
The ninja-forms plugin before 3.4.24.2 for WordPress allows CSRF with resultant XSS.
CVE-2020-11009
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-29
In Rundeck before version 3.2.6, authenticated users can craft a request that reveals Execution data and logs and Job details that they are not authorized to see. Depending on the configuration and the way that Rundeck is used, this could result in anything between a high severity risk, or a very lo...
CVE-2020-12275
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-29
GitLab 12.6 through 12.9 is vulnerable to a privilege escalation that allows an external user to create a personal snippet through the API.