informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
7 MIN READ
slideshow

6 Examples of the Evolution of a Scam Site

Examining some key examples of recently found fraud sites that target the lucrative retail shoe industry helps us understand how brand impersonation sites evolve.
Ericka Chickowski
Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
February 02, 2023
Photo of woman typing on laptop in the background while a yellow caution sign in the foreground warns of fraud
A layout of sample website layouts with stock images and sample text for fashion and beauty e-commerce sites
Screenshot of the first stage of a scam website; it uses one of the templates
A scam website that imitates exactly the black-and-white graphic brand look of running shoe brand inov-8
Generic scam website with product images and descriptions from the shoe brand Vans
Scam website imitates the UK Vans website content and look; only the domain name is off
Scam website imitating the Vans shoe brand, only with the text in Arabic
Scam website advertising Joya brand shoes, with a blocky black-on-yellow logo instead of Joya's swoopy black one
Scam website fully impersonating the Swiss version of the Vans shoe brand
Scam website imitating Hey Dude shoe brand, but leaving out the correct logo and rainbow stripe
1/10
 
Next slide
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Nearly All Firms Have Ties With Breached Third Parties
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Command-Injection Bug in Cisco Industrial Gear Opens Devices to Complete Takeover
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beating the Odds: 3 Challenges Women Face in the Cybersecurity Industry
Shikha Kothari, Senior Security Adviser, Eden Data
Phishers Trick Microsoft Into Granting Them 'Verified' Cloud Partner Status
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports