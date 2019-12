15 Million Patient Records Exposed Attack on Canadian Lab

A cyberattack against LifeLabs exposed personal information on patients in Ontario and British Columbia.

A cyberattack against LifeLabs, Canada's largest medical testing provider, left personal information of more than 15 million individuals exposed before the company paid a ransom to retrieve the data.

According to a letter sent to customers, the names, addresses, email addresses, customer logins and passwords, health card numbers, and lab test results for individuals in Ontario and British Columbia were breached in the attack, which was reported to law enforcement on November 1.

No information has been release on the amount of the ransom, or to whom it was paid.

For more, read here.

