informa
/
Announcements
Event
Protecting Industrial Control Systems from Modern Threats | April 13 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Rethinking Asset Management to Improve Enterprise Security | April 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How To Get Ahead Of The Security Data Curve -- And Stay There | March 29 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
slideshow

6 Reasons Not to Pay Ransomware Attackers

Paying a ransom might appear to be the best option, but it comes with its own costs.
Jai Vijayan
Contributing Writer
March 17, 2022
Image of a hand paying cryptocurrency to a laptop.
Concept image of palms encircling image of a guarantee logo
Encouraging fist bump
Multicolored fuel dispensers at a lineup of gas pumps
Close up of water leaking from a pipe
Image showing concept of political and financial sanctions
Concept image showing hand holding money in front of photo of power transmission lines
1/7
 
Next slide
Threat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
8 More Women in Security You May Not Know but Should
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Over 40% of Log4j Downloads Are Vulnerable Versions of the Software
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Security Teams Prep Too Slowly for Cyberattacks
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Why You Should Be Using CISA's Catalog of Exploited Vulns
Wade Baker, Partner, Cyentia Institute
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports