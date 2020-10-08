Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Application Security

8/11/2020
03:20 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Zoom Vulnerabilities Demonstrated in DEF CON Talk

A security researcher demonstrated multiple vulnerabilities, two of which could let an attacker read and steal user data.

Zoom has patched multiple vulnerabilities discovered by a security researcher who presented his findings in a DEF CON 28 talk. 

Security researcher Mazin Ahmed discovered vulnerabilities affecting Zoom's production and development infrastructure, the Zoom Linux app, and Zoom's implementation of end-to-end encryption. Ahmed first discovered a memory leak vulnerability affecting an API belonging to Zoom production infrastructure and reported it to the company in April.

Following this, he discovered more vulnerabilities, which were reported with additional follow-up in July. Zoom acknowledged receipt and provided a conclusive response; some of the issues were patched in Zoom version 5.2.4, which was released on Aug. 3.

In a write-up, Ahmed explained the flaws he found and how Zoom responded. One of the flaws was in the Zoom Launcher implementation. Attackers could exploit Zoom Launcher for Linux to run their own software, which he says "breaks all of the protection of application whitelisting" and could let malware run as a subprocess of Zoom

Attackers would need to compromise a machine by other means to exploit this, Zoom says, and the vulnerability would only work if they were running the Linux OS and using Zoom for the first time. A patch was issued in version 5.2.0 on Aug. 2.

In another issue affecting Linux, Ahmed found the Zoom local database implementation allows Zoom to store custom configurations and user data. Assuming there is already access to a user's machine, anyone could read and exfiltrate Zoom user data and configuration, he explains. The user would also have to be running Linux. Zoom also patched this vulnerability in version 5.2.0.

Read Ahmed's full blog post for more details.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 8/10/2020
Pen Testers Who Got Arrested Doing Their Jobs Tell All
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  8/5/2020
Researcher Finds New Office Macro Attacks for MacOS
Curtis Franklin Jr., Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  8/7/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
Special Report: Computing's New Normal, a Dark Reading Perspective
This special report examines how IT security organizations have adapted to the "new normal" of computing and what the long-term effects will be. Read it and get a unique set of perspectives on issues ranging from new threats & vulnerabilities as a result of remote working to how enterprise security strategy will be affected long term.
Flash Poll
The Changing Face of Threat Intelligence
The Changing Face of Threat Intelligence
This special report takes a look at how enterprises are using threat intelligence, as well as emerging best practices for integrating threat intel into security operations and incident response. Download it today!
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-17448
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-11
Telegram Desktop through 2.1.13 allows a spoofed file type to bypass the Dangerous File Type Execution protection mechanism, as demonstrated by use of the chat window with a filename that lacks an extension.
CVE-2020-17466
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-11
Turcom TRCwifiZone through 2020-08-10 allows authentication bypass by visiting manage/control.php and ignoring 302 Redirect responses.
CVE-2020-11552
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-11
An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus before build 6003 because it does not properly enforce user privileges associated with a Certificate dialog. This vulnerability could allow an unauthenticated attacker to escalate privileges on a Windows host. An attac...
CVE-2020-13124
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-11
SABnzbd 2.3.9 and 3.0.0Alpha2 has a command injection vulnerability in the web configuration interface that permits an authenticated user to execute arbitrary Python commands on the underlying operating system.
CVE-2020-15597
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-11
SOPlanning 1.46.01 allows persistent XSS via the Project Name, Statutes Comment, Places Comment, or Resources Comment field.