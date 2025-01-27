PRESS RELEASE

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a pioneer in providing its deep quantum technology platform, is pleased to announce the filing of a critical patent in quantum cybersecurity.

"Over the past three decades, I have been deeply involved in the cybersecurity industry, including founding a leading-edge company that addressed some of the most complex challenges in the field," said Sean Michael Brehm, chairman of Spectral. "Quantum computing elevates cybersecurity risks to an entirely new level. With its potential to break RSA encryption—the foundation of global data security—quantum technology presents an unprecedented threat. In response, our team has developed a solution to ensure RSA encryption remains secure, even in the quantum era," concluded Spectral chairman Sean Michael Brehm.

"Out of the 104 patentable innovations acquired in the Vogon Cloud acquisition, the patent application around protecting RSA encryption from quantum hacking could be one of our most important. According to Allied Market Research, the global RSA encryption market, primarily measured within the broader "hardware encryption" category, is estimated to hold a significant share, with some reports stating that the RSA segment represents around 50% of the hardware encryption market, which is projected to reach a size of approximately $1.2 trillion by 2031, indicating a substantial market for RSA encryption alone. We are proud to be a part of protecting that market, even as new technologies for encryption emerge, like Spectral's unhackable distributed quantum ledger database technology," said Spectral's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Osterwalder.

Spectral has a portfolio of patents and trade secrets designed to meet the enormous demand for hybrid computing systems which combine current classical computing technologies with emerging quantum computing technologies as these are made commercially available. An entire ecosystem of hardware and software will be needed to support hybrid and quantum computing and Spectral has ambitious plans to build one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry, including its previously announced goal of filing for more than 500 patents by the end of 2025.

