1 PoC Exploit for Critical RCE Flaw, but 2 Patches From Veeam

The first patch lets threat actors with low-level credentials still exploit the vulnerability, while the second fully resolves the flaw.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

September 19, 2024

1 Min Read
A magnifying glass showing a closeup of the Veeam logo on a laptop screen
Source: Postmodern Studio via Alamy Stock Photo

A researcher has released a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit and analysis for a critical vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-40711, used in Veeam's backup and replication software.

As an unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) flaw, the vulnerability has a CVSS score of 9.8 and threatens environments that are running versions 12.1.2.172 and below.

Initially reported for its high potential for exploitation, the vulnerability possesses an aging communication mechanism that makes it vulnerable to deserialization attacks. And it has an exploitation path that enables threat actors to create malicious payloads that bypass the protective measures Veeam has put in place.

While assessing the vulnerability, the security teams discovered 1,900 file modifications, 700 of which were deemed non-security related, indicating that Veeam's patching process went beyond just CVE-2024-40711 and likely involved addressing a variety of other security flaws as well.

Veeam released two recommendations to address different components of the vulnerability. The first patch, version 12.1.2.172, made it so that low-level credentials were still required in order for threat actors to exploit the vulnerability. The second patch, version 12.2.0.334, fully resolves the flaw. It's possible that the vulnerability was more severe than Veeam initially let on, and that the first patch did not fully mitigate the RCE threat, leaving systems exposed and prompting a second attempt to patch.

Dark Reading has contacted Veeam for more information about its approach.

In the meantime, it's recommended that enterprises apply the latest patch as soon as possible, since a PoC exploit for the vulnerability has been made publicly available on GitHub, giving attackers tools to launch their next attacks. 

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Black background and white text saying Dark Reading Confidential
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Dark Reading Confidential: Pen Test Arrests, Five Years LaterDark Reading Confidential: Pen Test Arrests, Five Years Later
byDark Reading Staff
Sep 10, 2024
42 Min Listen
Digital flowchart abstract blue background. Computer software algorithm conceptual illustration.
Application Security
CISA Urges Software Makers to Eliminate XSS FlawsCISA Urges Software Makers to Eliminate XSS
byEdge Editors
Sep 17, 2024
2 Min Read
A canary in a coal mine
Cybersecurity Analytics
Infostealers: An Early Warning for Ransomware AttacksInfostealers: An Early Warning for Ransomware Attacks
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Sep 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events