Onapsis Expands Code Security Capabilities to Accelerate and De-Risk SAP BTP Development Projects

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON, MA -- December 4, 2024 – Onapsis, the global leader in SAP cybersecurity and compliance, today announced the expansion of its Control product line to include a new bundle that enhances application security testing capabilities for SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). The new offering supports both new and existing customers by enabling seamless, automated code scanning in SAP’s most commonly used integrated development environments (IDEs) and Git repositories. This helps teams accelerate development, automate manual effort, enhance security and mitigate risks in their RISE with SAP and SAP BTP projects.

As SAP continues to drive cloud adoption for its SAP S/4HANA ecosystem, organizations are increasingly turning to SAP BTP for custom application development. However, as these projects scale, ensuring the security and integrity of the code is more important than ever. The expanded capabilities of the Control for BTP bundle address this challenge by providing development and quality assurance teams with comprehensive application security testing support, embedded directly into their development workflows.

Key features of the new offering include:

Code Scanning Across SAP Recommended IDEs for BTP: Control now supports SAP’s most frequently used IDEs, including SAP Business Application Studio (SAP BAS), Visual Studio Code and Eclipse with ABAP Development Tools. This capability ensures that developers working in RISE with SAP or SAP BTP environments can scan their code for issues and vulnerabilities within the IDEs they already use on a day to day basis.

Inline Security “Spell Check” for Developers: To help developers accelerate and de-risk projects, Control for BTP offers real-time, inline security scanning while code is being written. Just like a spell checker in a word processor, the product identifies code issues as they occur, providing developers with immediate feedback and actionable fixes to address security risks during the development process.

Centralized Git Repository Scanning: As SAP development increasingly moves toward Git-based workflows, Control for BTP allows developers to centrally manage code security scans. Whether performing individual scans or bulk scans across multiple Gits, developers can quickly and efficiently scan entire code projects by simply pointing the product to the relevant Git repositories, saving time and reducing manual efforts.

“We’re excited to be the first to market with this comprehensive application security solution for SAP BTP,” said Sadik Al-Abdulla, Chief Product Officer of Onapsis. “SAP’s fiscal Q3 cloud revenue is up 25%, demonstrating growing adoption of its cloud services for SAP S/4HANA as companies look to update and modernize their legacy SAP ECC landscapes. As such, securing code throughout the software development lifecycle has never been more critical. With our expanded code security testing capabilities for BTP, we’re empowering developers to proactively find and fix vulnerabilities, ensuring faster, safer and more successful RISE with SAP projects.”

Onapsis is the only application security and compliance vendor endorsed by SAP. With the extension of BTP support to Control, Onapsis now offers customers comprehensive security and compliance coverage for SAP BTP across all of its key product lines - Assess, Defend and Control.

SAP BTP is a cornerstone of SAP’s CleanCore approach, designed to minimize customizations and simplify system upgrades. Onapsis’ new offering provides peace of mind by ensuring that code developed for SAP BTP is free from vulnerabilities that could lead to compliance issues, production failures, unplanned downtime or project delays.

Onapsis has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for three consecutive years.

Availability

The expanded SAP BTP security offering is generally available in Q4 2024, with pricing and further details available through Onapsis sales representatives or authorized systems integrators. For more information, please visit: https://onapsis.com/platform/btp/.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, by Mark Horvath, Dale Gardner, Manjunath Bhat, Ravisha Chugh, Angela Zhao, 30 April 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Onapsis

Onapsis is the global leader in SAP cybersecurity and compliance, trusted by the world’s leading organizations to securely accelerate their SAP cloud digital transformations with confidence. As the SAP-endorsed and most widely used solution to protect SAP, the Onapsis Platform empowers Cybersecurity and SAP teams with automated compliance, vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure development for their RISE with SAP, S/4HANA Cloud and hybrid SAP applications. Powered by threat insights from the Onapsis Research Labs, the world’s leading SAP cybersecurity experts, Onapsis provides unparalleled protection, ease of use, and rapid time to value, empowering SAP customers to innovate faster and securely. Connect with Onapsis on LinkedIn, X, or visit https://www.onapsis.com.