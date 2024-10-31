The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools in enterprises has put the pressure on security teams to secure the data and AI life cycle. Organizations can be compromised via misconfigured data pipelines, insecure MLOps tools, and vulnerable and malicious open source models.

Noma emerged from stealth today with a platform to help organizations manage the risks around AI applications. The platform offers organizations with end-to-end AI discovery, security, protection, and compliance. Noma deploys across any cloud-based, software-as-a-service, or self-hosted environment, and does not require agents or code changes, the company said.

Noma protects against supply chain risks, such as vulnerable data pipelines, unscanned code in data science environments, misconfigured MLOps tools, and sensitive data used for model training. The platform also protects organizations vulnerable and malicious models, runtime prompt injection, and other threats.

The Noma platform is already in use by paying customers, including Fortune 500 companies.

As part of the launch, Noma announced $32 million in series A funding from Ballistic Ventures and "dozens of strategic angel investors." The company had a previously undisclosed seed round less than a year ago. Noma's co-founders, Niv Braun and Alon Tron, have experience leading security and data science teams, the company said.