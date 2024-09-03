Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Name That Edge Toon: Bug Off

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

September 3, 2024

1 Min Read
Come up with cybersecurity-related caption for man standing at ATM holding can of bug spray and saying something to woman in front of him
Source: John Klossner

Ready, aim — spray! Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above, and our favorite will win its creator a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the October 2, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading September Toon."

Last Month's Winner

We truly enjoyed all of the submissions for last month's "Pointing Fingers" cartoon — especially the one from David Stokes. His clever caption captured first place and appears below. Way to go, David!

EdgeToon_August2024winner.jpg

About the Author

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
