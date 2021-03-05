Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

5/3/2021
02:12 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Imperva to Buy API Security Firm CloudVector

The deal is intended to expand Imperva's API security portfolio, officials say.

Imperva plans acquire CloudVector, an API security provider, for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Imperva CEO Pam Murphy says adding CloudVector will advance Imperva's API security portfolio as it is a complementary technology. CloudVector's platform aims to help businesses find and protect API traffic in their environments from malicious activity.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in May 2021.

This is the second acquisition for Imperva in the last year. The company acquired jSonar in October 2020 in a move to bring jSonar's security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform and analytics to the Imperva application security stack.

Details of the CloudVector acquisition can be found here.

