Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Application Security

2/8/2021
10:00 AM
Hitesh Sheth
Hitesh Sheth
Commentary
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail vvv
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Hidden Dangers of Microsoft 365's Power Automate and eDiscovery Tools

Attackers are using legitimate enterprise tools to execute attacks and carry out malicious actions. Security teams must take action now.

Recently, we have witnessed some of the largest-scale cyberattacks on record. As organizations increasingly embrace hybrid cloud environments, cyberattackers are taking advantage by using privileged access and legitimate applications to execute attacks and carry out malicious actions.

This was brought to the forefront recently with the SolarWinds attack (aka Sunburst), where a compromised software channel pushed out malicious updates to thousands of organizations. This type of attack on an organization's supply chain is difficult to detect because it relies on software that is trusted within an enterprise. Massive multinational cloud providers and government agencies were among those affected. As a result, there is a growing onus on cloud applications' customers to prevent, detect, and mitigate compromises before they can create a widespread breach and havoc within an organization.

Related Content:

Cloud Jacking: The Bold New World of Enterprise Cybersecurity

Special Report: 2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends

New From The Edge: Building Your Personal Privacy Risk Tolerance Profile

With the growing dispersed workforce and rapid adoption of cloud-based applications to accommodate remote workers, Microsoft Office 365, now called Microsoft 365, has become one of the most powerful and widely utilized collaboration and productivity tools in the world, with over 250 million users. However, Microsoft 365 continues to be one of the most challenging and complex environments to monitor and control, despite increased adoption of multifactor authentication (MFA) and other security controls.

Account Takeovers Loom Large
Among the most recent breaches involving Microsoft 365, account takeovers have been the most prevalent attacker technique. In addition, a recent study by my colleagues at Vectra, which examined over 4 million Microsoft 365 accounts, found that 96% of organizations exhibited some type of lateral movement behavior within their environment. This shows that MFA and embedded security controls are being bypassed using malicious OAuth federated authentication service applications.

Power Automate and eDiscovery Compliance Search, application tools embedded in Microsoft 365, have emerged as valuable targets for attackers. The Vectra study revealed that 71% of the accounts monitored had noticed suspicious activity using Power Automate, and 56% of accounts revealed similarly suspicious behavior using the eDiscovery tool.

A follow-up study revealed that suspicious Azure Active Directory (AD) Operation and Power Automate Flow Creation occurred in 73% and 69%, respectively, of monitored environments.

Below is the data shown over time and relative to the total deployments of Microsoft 365.

Source: Vectra AI

Cybercriminals Turn Legitimate Tools Against Users
Microsoft Power Automate is the new PowerShell, designed to automate mundane, day-to-day user tasks in both Microsoft 365 and Azure, and it is enabled by default in all Microsoft 365 applications. This tool can reduce the time and effort it takes to accomplish certain tasks — which is beneficial for users and potential attackers. With more than 350 connectors to third-party applications and services available, there are vast attack options for cybercriminals who use Power Automate. The malicious use of Power Automate recently came to the forefront when Microsoft announced it found advanced threat actors in a large multinational organization that were using the tool to automate the exfiltration of data. This incident went undetected for over 200 days.

Equally important is eDiscovery Compliance Search, which is an electronic discovery tool that enables users to search for information across all Microsoft 365 content and applications using one simple command. Attackers can use eDiscovery as a data exfiltration tool. For example, a simple search for "password" will bring up results from Microsoft Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and OneNote.

These legitimate tools are being utilized more and more frequently to execute attacks. For example, the Sunburst attackers used several M365 tools to execute the hack, including Mail Forwarding, Power Automate Flow Creation, eDiscovery Search, and Azure AD Operation.

Below is the frequency of these detections specific to the Sunburst attack:

Source: Vectra AI

Power Automate and eDiscovery are actively being utilized together across the attack life cycle. Once a threat actor gains access using Power Automate and eDiscovery, they can reconfigure email rules, compromise SharePoint and OneDrive file stores, and set up persistent reconnaissance and exfiltration capabilities in a matter of minutes.

How Security Teams Can Reduce Threats
Opportunities for these types of attacks are massive and continue to grow in prominence. The recent attacks that involve Microsoft 365 highlight the need for security teams to have a consolidated view of all host and account interactions as attackers move between cloud and on-premises environments. By gaining visibility into who and what is accessing data or changing configurations, regardless of how and from where, IT and security teams can drastically reduce the overall risk of a breach. It is critical that enterprises can detect and respond to suspicious logins, malicious app installations, email forwarding rules, and abuse of native Microsoft 365 tooling.

With remote work projected to remain common, this trend will continue in the months and years to come. We can expect attackers to continue to exploit human behavior and use legitimate tools in cloud applications to establish a foothold and remain undetected within target organizations.

Hitesh Sheth is the president and CEO of Vectra. Previously, he held the position of chief operating officer at Aruba Networks. Hitesh joined Aruba from Juniper Networks, where he was EVP/GM for its switching business and before that, SVP for the Service Layer Technologies ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
How Recruiting Women Can Help Solve Security's Biggest Problems
Sarah Tatsis, VP, Advanced Technology Development Labs, BlackBerry,  2/2/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
COVID-19 has created a new IT paradigm in the enterprise -- and a new level of cybersecurity risk. This report offers a look at how enterprises are assessing and managing cyber-risk under the new normal.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-26051
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-08
College Management System Php 1.0 suffers from SQL injection vulnerabilities in the index.php page from POST parameters 'unametxt' and 'pwdtxt', which are not filtered before passing a SQL query.
CVE-2020-26052
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-08
Online Marriage Registration System 1.0 is affected by stored cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities in multiple parameters.
CVE-2021-21434
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-08
Survey administrator can craft a survey in such way that malicious code can be executed in the agent interface (i.e. another agent who wants to make changes in the survey). This issue affects: OTRS AG Survey 6.0.x version 6.0.20 and prior versions; 7.0.x version 7.0.19 and prior versions.
CVE-2021-21435
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-08
Article Bcc fields and agent personal information are shown when customer prints the ticket (PDF) via external interface. This issue affects: OTRS AG OTRS 7.0.x version 7.0.23 and prior versions; 8.0.x version 8.0.10 and prior versions.
CVE-2021-21436
PUBLISHED: 2021-02-08
Agents are able to see and link Config Items without permissions, which are defined in General Catalog. This issue affects: OTRS AG OTRSCIsInCustomerFrontend 7.0.x version 7.0.14 and prior versions.