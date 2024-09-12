Hackers Proxyjack & Cryptomine Selenium Grid Servers

Threat actors are infecting Internet-exposed Selenium Grid servers, with the goal of using victims' Internet bandwidth for cryptomining, proxyjacking, and potentially much worse.

Selenium is an open source suite of tools for browser automation that, according to data from Wiz, can be found in 30% of cloud environments. Selenium Grid is its open source tool for automatically testing Web applications across multiple platforms and browsers in parallel, used by millions of developers and thousands of organizations worldwide. Its Selenium/hub docker image has more than 100 million pulls on Docker Hub.

Though it's an internal tool by nature, tens of thousands of Selenium Grid servers are exposed on the Internet today. In turn, at least some hackers have deployed automated malware intended to hijack these servers for various malicious purposes.

To gauge the kinds of threats that face these untended servers, Cado Security recently launched a honeypot. As Al Carchrie, R&D lead solutions engineer for Cado Security, remembers, "We deployed the honeypot on a Tuesday, and then we started to see activity within 24 hours."

Selenium Proxyjacking

During the research period, two primary threats kept automatically trying to attack the honeypot day after day.

The first deployed a series of scripts, including one labeled "y," which dropped the open source networking toolkit GSocket. GSocket is designed to allow two users behind firewalls to establish a secure TCP connection. In this and other cases, though, threat actors used it as a means of command-and-control (C2).

Two scripts followed, "pl" and "tm," which performed various reconnaissance functions — analyzing system architecture, checking for root privileges, and other functions — and dropped the campaign's primary payloads: Pawns.app (IPRoyal Pawn) and EarnFM. Each of these are proxyware — programs that allow users to essentially rent out their unused internet bandwidth.

Though services like these are sold legitimately, hackers can easily weaponize them for their own purposes. Called "proxyjacking," it involves hijacking an unwitting Internet user's IP to use as one's own personal proxy server for further malicious activities or selling it to another cybercriminal.

"It allows people to hide behind legitimate IP addresses, and the reason for doing that is to try and bypass IP filtering that organizations would put in place," Carchrie explains. "So if you're using Tor to try and anonymize yourselves, organizations might blacklist Tor IP addresses from accessing their infrastructure. This gives them an opportunity. This is the first time I've personally come across proxyjacking being used as the end goal of a campaign."

More Significant Threats to Selenium

The second attack snagged by the honeypot was similar in its initial means of infection, but dropped a Golang-based executable and linkable format (ELF) binary. The ELF, in turn, attempted to use "PwnKit," a public exploit for CVE-2021-4043, an old, medium severity Linux privilege escalation bug (CVSS score 5.5).

Next, the malware connected to an attacker's C2 infrastructure and dropped "perfcc," a cryptominer. In this way, it paralleled a different, yearlong campaign revealed by Wiz back in July, which used Selenium Grid as a vector to deploy the XMRig miner.

As Ami Luttwak, CTO and co-founder of Wiz, explains, the same kind of attack can be used to do a lot worse.

"Remember, Selenium runs usually in test environments," he says. "Test environments have proprietary code, and many times from test environments you can actually get access back to either engineering environments or production. So this could be used by a more advanced attacker to start actually attacking the exposed organization."

30,000 Publicly Exposed Servers

Being an internal tool by nature, Selenium Grid does not have any authentication to barricade attackers from breaking in. Its maintainers have warned in documentation that it "must be protected from external access using appropriate firewall permissions."

In July, though, Wiz found around 15,000 updated but Internet-exposed Selenium Grid servers. Worse: More than 17,000 were both exposed to the Internet, and running outdated versions. (That number has since dropped below 16,000.) The vast majority of these were based in the US and Canada.

It was only a matter of time, then, before threat actors capitalized on the opportunity. The first documented sign of it was reported in a Reddit post.

"Selenium is built to be an internal service for testing," Luttwak emphasizes. "In most scenarios, it's not supposed to be publicly accessible. If it is, then there is a risk there you have to mitigate."

Carchrie advises, "If you need your Selenium Grid accessible via the Internet, we recommend that you deploy an appropriately configured authentication proxy server in front of the Selenium Grid application using multifactor authentication as well as username and passwords."

