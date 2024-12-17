Delinea Joins CVE Numbering Authority Program

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing identities through centralized authorization, today announced it has been authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).

The mission of the CVE Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. CNAs are organizations responsible for regularly assigning CVE Identifiers (CVE IDs) to vulnerabilities and for creating and publishing information about the vulnerability in the associated CVE Record. Each CNA has a specific scope of responsibility for vulnerability identification and publishing. Delinea proudly joins a list of partners, including 420+ organizations from 40 countries, to further expand the community-driven CVE Program.

As a CNA, Delinea is authorized to review and assign CVE IDs to newly discovered zero-day vulnerabilities in the company’s software products. This will allow Delinea to directly establish new CVEs, streamline the reporting process, and continue to foster collaboration with the industry as a whole.

“Joining the CVE Program as a CNA reinforces our commitment and dedication to collaborating with the global cybersecurity community to identify and address emerging threats and shape the future of cybersecurity,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “As identity security becomes the new frontline in cyber defense, safeguarding identities and governing their interactions is more critical than ever. Delinea’s involvement in this program will ensure our identity security solutions continue to be the most reliable in the market.”

Delinea provides the only identity security platform that enables organizations to seamlessly govern interactions across the modern enterprise through intelligent authorization. It applies context and intelligence throughout the identity lifecycle, eliminating threats while boosting productivity.

A community-based approach to strengthening cybersecurity

The CVE Program is sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is operated by the MITRE Corporation in close collaboration with international industry, academic, and government stakeholders. It is an international, community-based effort to discover vulnerabilities and then assign and publish them to the CVE List, which CNAs build.

Use of CVE Records enables information technology and cybersecurity professionals to ensure they are discussing the same issue and coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address vulnerabilities, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

For more information on Delinea’s responsible disclosure program, visit its Trust Center: https://trust.delinea.com