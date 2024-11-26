PRESS RELEASE

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 – CyCognito today released a special report on the security risks facing ecommerce platforms during the holiday shopping season, highlighting the growing threats to customer data as Black Friday and Cyber Monday drive a surge in online activity. The findings showed that, despite ecommerce sites handling more sensitive data than ever, vulnerabilities continue to persist—especially in web applications and interfaces.

With the holidays fast approaching, both retailers and shoppers need to be prepared for the risks of the seasonal rush. As they race to meet shopping demands, attackers are ready to exploit vulnerabilities in ecommerce assets, potentially stealing personal information or causing major disruptions,” said Emma Zaballos, Senior Researcher, CyCognito. “It’s crucial for retailers to prioritize ongoing security checks, ensuring their websites are prepared well ahead of peak shopping days. Otherwise, the consequences could be a far worse gift than any shopper expected.”

For this report, CyCognito’s research team aggregated and analyzed ecommerce web application assets across its customer base from November 2023 to October 2024. All findings are anonymized and normalized. These customers span multiple industry verticals and include a mix of small, medium, and large enterprises across the globe, including Fortune 500 companies.

Key findings:

Ecommerce Sites Handling Sensitive Data at Risk

Widespread Lack of HTTPS and WAF Protections

PII-Exposing Assets Lacking Security Protections

Certificate Validity and Trust Issues



About CyCognito

