Cisco ASA, FTD Software Under Active VPN Exploitation

Unauthenticated threat actors can remotely cause a denial-of-service (DoS) cyberattack within the Remote Access VPN software in Cisco's ASA and Firepower software.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

October 24, 2024

1 Min Read
Cisco logo on a black wall
Source: Palamarchuk via Shutterstock

Cisco has rushed a patch for a brute-force denial-of-service (DoS) vulnerability in its VPN that's being actively exploited in the wild.

The medium-severity bug (CVE-2024-20481, CVSS 5.8) resides in the Remote Access VPN (RAVPN) found in the Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) and Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) software. If exploited, it could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a DoS and disruptions within the RAVPN.

According to Cisco's advisory on the flaw, the vulnerability can be exploited for resource exhaustion by sending a mass number of VPN authentication requests to an affected device, as a cyberattacker would do in an automated brute-force or password-spray attack.

"Depending on the impact of the attack, a reload of the device may be required to restore the RAVPN service," Cisco said in its report. "Services that are not related to VPN are not affected."

Cisco has released software updates to help mitigate the vulnerability, but it notes that there are no other workarounds for the bug. 

It does provide recommendations for evading password-spray attacks, including enabling logging, configuring threat detecting for remote access VPN services, applying hardening measures, and manually blocking connection attempts from unauthorized sources.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A laptop on the table with software update progress bar on screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Flags of Russia and Ukraine
Cyber Risk
EU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of RussiaEU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of Russia
byJennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
1 Min Read
A face scan of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Threat Intelligence
AI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in AsiaAI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in Asia
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events