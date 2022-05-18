CISA: Unpatched F5 BIG-IP Devices Under Active Attack

The Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) has issued a warning about active exploits against unpatched F5 Network's BIG-IP systems.

A patch for the vulnerability (CVE-2022-1388) was issued on May 4; since then, working proof-of-concept exploits have circulated among cybercriminals, making it easier for even less-skilled attackers to take advantage, CISA explains.

Along with CISA, the F5 BIG-IP vulnerability alert was issued by the Multi-State Information and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). Both organizations "strongly urge" administrators to upgrade F5's BIG-IP systems to a patched version.

"According to public reporting, there is active exploitation of this vulnerability, and CISA and MS-ISAC expect to see widespread exploitation of unpatched F5 BIG-IP devices (mostly with publicly exposed management ports or self IPs) in both government and private sector networks," the alert states.