informa
/
Announcements
Event
The Value Drivers of Attack Surface Management, Revealed | May 26 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Implementing and Using XDR to Improve Enterprise Cybersecurity | May 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 min read
article

CISA: Unpatched F5 BIG-IP Devices Under Active Attack

Publicly released proof-of-concept exploits are supercharging attacks against unpatched systems, CISA warns.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 18, 2022
logo for US Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency
Source: GK Images via Alamy Stock Photo

The Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) has issued a warning about active exploits against unpatched F5 Network's BIG-IP systems. 

A patch for the vulnerability (CVE-2022-1388) was issued on May 4; since then, working proof-of-concept exploits have circulated among cybercriminals, making it easier for even less-skilled attackers to take advantage, CISA explains. 

Along with CISA, the F5 BIG-IP vulnerability alert was issued by the Multi-State Information and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). Both organizations "strongly urge" administrators to upgrade F5's BIG-IP systems to a patched version. 

"According to public reporting, there is active exploitation of this vulnerability, and CISA and MS-ISAC expect to see widespread exploitation of unpatched F5 BIG-IP devices (mostly with publicly exposed management ports or self IPs) in both government and private sector networks," the alert states. 

Vulnerabilities/Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Docker Under Siege: Cybercriminals Compromise Honeypots to Ramp Up Attacks
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
What Star Wars Teaches Us About Threats
Adam Shostack, Leading expert in threat modeling
China-Backed Winnti APT Siphons Reams of US Trade Secrets in Sprawling Cyber-Espionage Attack
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
How to Create a Cybersecurity Mentorship Program
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports