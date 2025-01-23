PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON – Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E), and the National Security Agency (NSA), published Closing the Software Understanding Gap that calls for decisive and coordinated action by the U.S. government to obtain a deep, scalable understanding of software-controlled systems. Specifically, the report calls for software-controlled systems that can be assessed to verify functionality, safety, and security across all conditions, which is currently not available.

Mission owners and operators lack adequate capabilities for software understanding because technology manufacturers build software that greatly outstrips the ability to understand it. The inadequate understanding leads to exploited software vulnerabilities because technology manufacturers create software that is not secure by design.

“Recent discoveries of adversarial state-sponsored activity in US critical infrastructure – primarily in Communications, Energy, Transportation Systems, and Water and Wastewater Systems – pose imminent threats to US national security. The software understanding gap exacerbates the risk to this threat activity,” said CISA Technical Director Chris Butera. “Mission owners and operators have an enormous and accelerating dependence on the software underwriting U.S. critical infrastructure. With our partners, we urge the USG to close this gap before other nations and urge software manufactures to align to Secure by Design principles.”

The report highlights potential solutions to change the security posture of legacy and future software. One example is the application of mathematically rigorous techniques known as formal methods. For a long time, formally verified software has seemed hopelessly out of reach, but advances by DARPA and others over the past decade have made formal approaches more accessible for mainstream practice.

“We have the tools today to greatly reduce the number of software vulnerabilities that plague our software infrastructure,” said DARPA’s Information Innovation Office Director, Kathleen Fisher. “Rapid action to implement these tools in legacy and future systems can dramatically reduce the United States’ cyber vulnerabilities ahead of future global conflicts.”

This report also provides recommendations to obtain a deep, scalable understanding of software-controlled systems, including AI-based systems. By providing an adequate capacity for software understanding, the United States will secure an advantage in geopolitics for the foreseeable future and will help harden critical infrastructure against state-sponsored activity.

This report highlights the enduring broad government coordination required to create the capabilities to address these threats.

