Business Leaders Shift to Tangible AI Results, Finds New TeamViewer Study

PRESS RELEASE

Clearwater, Fla. – October 29, 2024 – According to a new AI Opportunity Report from remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution company TeamViewer, 80% of U.S. business leaders say their organization’s AI adoption is mature, and 65% are sick of the hype and demand practical implementations of AI for their businesses. Leading from the C-suite, 81% of U.S. key decision makers currently use AI at least weekly, up from 60% last year, a notable 35% increase year-over-year.

Most U.S. business leaders (72%) also agree that AI is vital to improving their organization’s financial outcomes. Along these lines, two-thirds (66%) agree that AI will positively affect revenue over the next year, with respondents saying that the technology makes an average of 249% revenue growth possible. Nearly a quarter of U.S. respondents (23%) believe that not implementing AI technology risks falling behind competitors and 24% foresee increased costs due to a lack of automation.

Successfully integrating AI into remote connectivity support is a prime example of how efficiencies can lead to better financial outcomes. Enter TeamViewer’s new AI-powered Session Insights.

AI-Powered Session Insights

Aimed at helping IT teams boost efficiency and streamline operations, Session Insights is now being added to TeamViewer’s Tensor remote connectivity solution to automate session documentation and provide analytics, enabling faster handovers and smarter decision-making. By optimizing resources and capturing valuable knowledge, the new capabilities empower IT support teams to resolve issues faster, improve customer satisfaction, and scale expertise, even with limited staff.

The new features will help internal IT teams better manage employee help desk requests and will also aid customer support teams providing remote assistance to keep their products onsite and customers up and running and aligned with uptime agreements.

“AI adoption is growing rapidly as businesses increasingly recognize its tangible benefits in driving productivity and streamlining operations. Our research reveals that 81% of decision-makers now engage with AI at least weekly, a substantial rise from last year’s 60%. With the launch of TeamViewer’s new AI-powered Session Insights, we're enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and optimize processes while adhering to the highest security and data privacy standards. We uphold stringent encryption practices to safeguard customer data, ensuring secure processing, while also providing admins the control to enforce company-wide policies and keeping users informed every step of the way,” said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer, TeamViewer.

Trust, Security, Career Advancement & Equality

The report also delves into a variety of other topics gauging business leaders’ current perceptions of AI, including:

Trust in AI: 50% of U.S. business leaders trust AI to act on business forecasts and make business decisions with an impressive 42% trusting AI to make decisions without human oversight.

Security: 75% of U.S. business leaders are concerned about data management in the use of AI and 67% would consider banning the use of AI outside of the IT team.

Career Advancement: 75% of U.S. business leaders believe AI is a key skill to enhance their career and 73% say AI has given them the chance to learn new skills they otherwise would not have.

The Great Equalizer: 72% of U.S. business leaders believe AI can help create equal job opportunities for parents and caregivers while 79% think AI can help increase accessibility in the workplace.

With 73% of U.S. respondents believing AI will drive the biggest productivity boom in a century and business leaders reporting that AI saves U.S. IT professionals approximately 16 hours per month, there is clearly huge momentum for increasing AI use in business, including TeamViewer’s AI-powered Session Insights, which integrates with Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow. More information can be found here.

Survey Methodology

In The AI Opportunity Report, TeamViewer uncovers the attitudes of 1,400 (500 in the U.S.) information technology, business, and operational technology decision makers towards Artificial Intelligence, across the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and the U.S. The research was conducted online by Sapio Research in August and September 2024.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company’s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.