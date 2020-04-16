Arxan Technologies Joins New Software Company Digital.ai

The application security provider teams up with CollabNet VersionOne and XebiaLabs to create Digital.ai, a new enterprise DevOps platform.

Application security firm Arxan Technologies has joined CollabNet VersionOne and XebiaLabs to create Digital.ai, a software company that aims to pull software development, business agility, and application security into a single platform. Digital.ai acquired Arxan from TA Associates.

The newly formed Digital.ai, backed by TPG Capital, wants to change how businesses develop, deliver, and protect their digital products. To do this, it brought together three companies with related areas of expertise. CollabNet VersionOne specializes in helping organizations build software. In August 2017, application life-cycle management provider CollabNet bought VersionOne, a startup focused on agile software development. XebiaLabs, which provides enterprise-scale continuous delivery and DevOps software, bought CollabNet in January 2020.

Now they're all under Digital.ai, along with application security provider Arxan Technologies.

Arxan brings the security component of the application development life cycle. Today's IT and development teams are under pressure to reduce costs and improve the customer experience while strengthening security, which is often considered a bottleneck for DevOps teams. Arxan aims to bring security into the development life cycle, starting at the planning level. App security and threat data feedback can be built into the development process to remote churn or delays.

Digital.ai has a customer base that spans industries including automotive, banking, digital media, gaming, insurance, and medical devices. Among its clients are ABN AMRO Bank, KeyBank, KLM/Air France, Siemens, and Toyota.

Terms of Arxan's acquisition were not disclosed. Read more about Digital.ai here.

