SealPath Data Classification Powered by Getvisibility Applies Artificial Intelligence to Improve Accuracy and Efficiency of Data Labelling and Protection

BILBAO, Spain, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SealPath, a leading provider of zero-trust data-centric security and enterprise digital rights management, announced the launch of SealPath Data Classification powered by Getvisibility, leveraging the latest Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to provide their customers with an advanced standard of visibility, protection, control, and a dynamic understanding of their data as it is being created.

This innovative AI-enhanced data classification solution provides the insights and continuous automated protection that enterprise customers need to securely and accurately classify data over its entire lifecycle. Thus, organisations across multiple business verticals gain the ability to prevent data leaks and achieve compliance with the strictest data protection regulations.

With SealPath's classification, the user receives suggestions about the classification level when creating and editing a document. The software learns and adapts to different document types, continuously improving accuracy through AI, and allows organisations to classify unstructured information with unprecedented confidence.

SealPath's information protection is 100% integrated with the new intelligent data classification system so that those files labeled with a certain classification level or subject to a specific regulation can be protected automatically and without user intervention.

"SealPath Data Classification powered by Getvisibility was born in response to the outdated technologies most modern companies currently utilise to classify and manage their data. The solution's machine learning models have been pre-trained for years via data containing a wide array of data types – from personal information, medical and financial to defense data. Combined with robust software specialised in data classification, these thoroughly trained models minimize human error, costs, and time in labelling corporate information. We expect this new AI-powered approach will transform how organisations classify and protect their data," Luis Angel del Valle, CEO of SealPath, stated.

SealPath Data Classification deploys a flexible approach, considering different dimensions such as data sensitivity, associated regulations, data types, and scope of dissemination. Consequently, the system can adapt the classification to the organisation based on the aforementioned dimensions, enabling the automated protection of tagged data via AI/ML algorithms.

SealPath's protection, coupled with the AI and Machine Learning-powered classification system, streamlines an organization's efforts to avoid sensitive information data classification errors quickly and cost-effectively.

About SealPath

SealPath is a European leader in Zero-Trust Data-Centric Security and Enterprise Digital Rights Management, working with major companies in more than 25 countries. SealPath has been helping organisations across multiple business verticals, such as Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail, Finance, Healthcare, and Public Administrations, protect their data for over a decade. SealPath's client portfolio includes organisations within the Fortune 500 index and Eurostoxx 50. SealPath makes it easy to avoid costly mistakes, lower the risk of data leaks, ensure security for confidential information and protect data assets.