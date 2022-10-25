informa
/
Announcements
Event
Threat Hunting Today: The Tools and Techniques That Get You Out in Front of Criminals | Oct 26 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Hacks That Bypass Multi-Factor Authentication | Oct 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Analytics
2 MIN READ
Products & Releases

SealPath Data Classification Powered by Getvisibility Applies Artificial Intelligence to Improve Accuracy and Efficiency of Data Labelling and Protection

.
October 25, 2022

BILBAO, Spain, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SealPath, a leading provider of zero-trust data-centric security and enterprise digital rights management, announced the launch of SealPath Data Classification powered by Getvisibility, leveraging the latest Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to provide their customers with an advanced standard of visibility, protection, control, and a dynamic understanding of their data as it is being created.

This innovative AI-enhanced data classification solution provides the insights and continuous automated protection that enterprise customers need to securely and accurately classify data over its entire lifecycle. Thus, organisations across multiple business verticals gain the ability to prevent data leaks and achieve compliance with the strictest data protection regulations.

With SealPath's classification, the user receives suggestions about the classification level when creating and editing a document. The software learns and adapts to different document types, continuously improving accuracy through AI, and allows organisations to classify unstructured information with unprecedented confidence.

SealPath's information protection is 100% integrated with the new intelligent data classification system so that those files labeled with a certain classification level or subject to a specific regulation can be protected automatically and without user intervention.

"SealPath Data Classification powered by Getvisibility was born in response to the outdated technologies most modern companies currently utilise to classify and manage their data. The solution's machine learning models have been pre-trained for years via data containing a wide array of data types – from personal information, medical and financial to defense data. Combined with robust software specialised in data classification, these thoroughly trained models minimize human error, costs, and time in labelling corporate information. We expect this new AI-powered approach will transform how organisations classify and protect their data," Luis Angel del Valle, CEO of SealPath, stated.

SealPath Data Classification deploys a flexible approach, considering different dimensions such as data sensitivity, associated regulations, data types, and scope of dissemination. Consequently, the system can adapt the classification to the organisation based on the aforementioned dimensions, enabling the automated protection of tagged data via AI/ML algorithms.

SealPath's protection, coupled with the AI and Machine Learning-powered classification system, streamlines an organization's efforts to avoid sensitive information data classification errors quickly and cost-effectively.

About SealPath

SealPath is a European leader in Zero-Trust Data-Centric Security and Enterprise Digital Rights Management, working with major companies in more than 25 countries. SealPath has been helping organisations across multiple business verticals, such as Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail, Finance, Healthcare, and Public Administrations, protect their data for over a decade. SealPath's client portfolio includes organisations within the Fortune 500 index and Eurostoxx 50. SealPath makes it easy to avoid costly mistakes, lower the risk of data leaks, ensure security for confidential information and protect data assets.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports