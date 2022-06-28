informa
/
Announcements
Event
Building & Maintaining an Effective Remote Access Strategy | August 2 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building & Maintaining Security at the Network Edge | July 28 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Ransomware Works - And What You Can Do to Stop It | July 14 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Analytics
1 min read
article

Google Analytics Continues to Lose SEO Visibility as Bans Continue

Google Analytics has been found to be in violation of GDPR privacy laws by Italy — the third country to ban it.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 28, 2022
Image of hands over laptop viewing google analytics data on the screen
Source: Wdnet Studio via Alamy

Italian regulators have decided to ban the use of Google Analytics, citing the US government's easy access to consumer data, which puts the service in violation of European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws.

That means that millions of users' online behavior will no longer be visible to the SEO platform.

Italy's Privacy Guarantor found that a collection of user IP addresses, as well as browsing and operating system, screen resolution, and selected language, in addition to the date and time the user visited a site, was being transferred to the US by Google Analytics without GDPR-mandated privacy protections.

Website operators inside Italy have 90 days to review their Google Analytics use to ensure data privacy compliance, the Privacy Guarantor ruled.

The ruling follows similar actions taken by French and Austrian authorities.

Application SecurityDatabase Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
CISA Recommends Organizations Update to the Latest Version of Google Chrome
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beware the 'Secret Agent' Cloud Middleware
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Symbiote Malware Poses Stealthy, Linux-Based Threat to Financial Industry
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Artificial Intelligence and Security: What You Should Know
Joshua Bevitz, Partner, Newmeyer Dillion
Gabriella Stevens, Associate, Newmeyer Dillion
Prashant Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO, Secuvy Inc.
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports