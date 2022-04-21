informa
Devo Acquires Threat Hunting Company Kognos

Acquisition will blend autonomous threat hunting with cloud-native security analytics for automating security tasks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 21, 2022
Man standing in front of a screen the size of a wall filled with data
Source: Nico El Nino via Adobe

Cloud-native logging and security analytics company Devo Technology has acquired Kognos, a provider of autonomous threat hunting tools.

According to Devo, the deal will help the company provide an "autonomous SOC" tool to automate the threat lifecycle, including detection, triage, investigation, and hunting — boosting efficiency and minimizing burnout among security teams.

"For analysts to have any chance of keeping up with today's adversaries, we need to shift the SOC's focus from weeding through thousands of alerts every day to actionable attack stories — the full sequence of steps taken to carry out an attack and an understanding of its impact," Devo CEO Marc van Zadelhoff said in a statement. "Kognos does exactly this with AI that understands attack scenarios in real-time and anticipates the questions analysts ask of their data. Pairing Kognos with Devo enables analysts to move beyond focusing on just alerts and empowers them to take quick, decisive action against threats."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

