4/9/2021
05:15 PM
Dark Reading Staff
CISA Launches New Threat Detection Dashboard

Aviary is a new dashboard that works with CISA's Sparrow threat detection tool.

The US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is launching another security tool to help organizations mitigate threats like those posed by the recent SolarWinds supply chain attack discovered in December.

The tool, called Aviary, is a new dashboard that helps visualize and analyze outputs from CISA's recently-released Sparrow detection tool.. Sparrow aims to help network defenders detect possible compromised accounts and applications in Azure and Microsoft 365 environments.

CISA says it created Sparrow to support hunts for threat activity following the SolarWinds compromise. Aviary — a Splunk-based dashboard — facilitates analysis of Sparrow data outputs.

Last month CISA released the CISA Hunt and Incident Response Program (CHIRP), which aids in the collection of forensic evidence and indicators of compromise from on-premise systems.

More on the Aviary release can be found here.

