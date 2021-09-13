Booz Allen Hamilton Acquires Digital Forensics Firm Tracepoint

Booz Allen Hamilton has announced its acquisition of Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) company.

In a release on the deal, Booz Allen says it exercised its option to acquire the remainder of Tracepoint’s business after making an initial strategic investment in Tracepoint in January.

Fredericksburg, Virginia- based Tracepoint was founded in 2019. Booz Allen officials say the company intends to integrate its commercial cyber business and Tracepoint in early 2022 as part of a long-term growth plan.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

