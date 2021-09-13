informa
Booz Allen Hamilton Acquires Digital Forensics Firm Tracepoint

The company's technology will integrate with Booz Allen's commercial cyber business.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 13, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton has announced its acquisition of Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) company.

In a release on the deal, Booz Allen says it exercised its option to acquire the remainder of Tracepoint’s business after making an initial strategic investment in Tracepoint in January.

Fredericksburg, Virginia- based Tracepoint was founded in 2019. Booz Allen officials say the company intends to integrate its commercial cyber business and Tracepoint in early 2022 as part of a long-term growth plan.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Details on the acquisition can be found here.

Editors' Choice
7 Tips for Securing the Software Development Environment
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Brute-Force Attacks, Vulnerability Exploits Top Initial Attack Vectors
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
I Moved to Cybersecurity After a Decade in Finance — Here's How You Can Too
Kirsten Powell, Senior Manager for Security & Risk Management at Adobe
Constructive Complaints: 5 Ways to Transform Problems Into Plans
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5
