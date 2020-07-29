11 Security Tools to Expect at the Black Hat USA 2020 Arsenal Virtual Event

More than 130 security researchers and developers are ready to showcase their work.

Black Hat Arsenal is a venue for developers and researchers to showcase the latest open source tools to members of the cybersecurity community.

Independent researchers and others use Arsenal to demonstrate their work and discuss the benefits and best practices for using them.

At this year's virtual event, to be held between August 1 to August 6, more than 130 presenters will demonstrate dozens of tools, frameworks, and approaches for securing software, firmware, hardware, and mobile systems against a variety of threats.

The tools have been categorized under 16 different tracks, including app security, code assessment, mobile app security, smart grid and industrial security, malware defense, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Here is a sampling of the tools and frameworks to be highlighted from eight categories.

